More sunshine?! Yes, please!

A warm-up is in full swing albeit moving at a snail’s pace. Consecutive days of sunshine will prevail. Sunglasses on! :)

The next chance for rain appears to be Monday. We could hear thunder Tuesday and Wednesday as highs reach the 70s.

It looks as though a warm front will drag the precip our way, but hopefully, the weather systems all behave themselves to keep the weekend safe from rain.

