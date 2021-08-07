Weather: Warmer temps with rain, storm chances

(WJW) — Warm temperatures are going to be the trend for the next several days.

We will rise to the mid-80s today and then to the upper 80s tomorrow. Rain and storm chances are also going to pick up with cold and warm fronts nearby. They will be spotty to scattered meaning not everyone will catch a shower or storm today or tomorrow.

It will be hot Monday reaching the 90s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be unsettled with scattered afternoon showers and storms. It will be hot in the upper 80s.

The fronts finally move through late in the week bringing widespread rain but will cool us off to the 70s for next weekend.

The number of 90 degrees vs last 5 summers:

Overall below normal rainfall over the next 10 days. Possibility of a brief “cool down” the weekend of August 14/15. More details coming…