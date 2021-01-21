Weather: Warmer temps and afternoon sun

Temperatures bottom out in the 20s early, then begin to rise by dawn. Highs will top out near 40° Thursday with dry skies.

On Deck: Friday/Lake effect Saturday (cold front)…minor accumulations mainly in the primary snow belt.

Here’s a look at the weather map over the next 24 hours.

Maps In Motion

System #2: Panhandle system early next week…big question marks on the exact track and the type of precipitation should it impact NE Ohio. The Fox 8 Weather Team will keep a watchful eye.

The overall pattern continues to show multiple snow systems/bursts of cold impacting northern Ohio over the next week per Scott’s “Second of January” outlook issued back on January 5th

Here is the seasonal snowfall through January 19 since 1950. Scott circled the spikes in snowfall over the last 70 years for perspective.

So far winter temperatures are near/slight above normal (daily averages) in northern Ohio since December 1st. Here are the temps vs 10 years averages for each winter since 1960 thru January 19.

Lake Erie is wide open for business… ice coverage…0%!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: