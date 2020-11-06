Weather: Warm, sunny and breezy

Our “Indian Summer” continues for several days. An unseasonably warm/dry pattern has set up and we’re entering the next day in this string.

The last time we had a stretch of days in November with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s was several decades ago! The last time we had a stretch this warm in November was 1977!

There could even be a couple of places that could tie or break records this weekend.

Our next chance of rain comes Tuesday night and continues through Veteran’s Day. Cooler air will trail the front.

