Weather: Warm and mostly dry today, then big changes heading into the new year

Friday, look for partly/mostly cloudy skies, dry for the most part and warm with temps around 50. A few evening showers will move in. By midnight, if you’re bringing in the new year, temps will be around 50, cloudy with a few isolated passing showers around but most will be dry. Keep the umbrella in the car but most won’t need it.

After we bring in the new year, widespread rain will move in Saturday. The rain could be heavy at times as an area of low pressure move across the Ohio valley. Once the low moves north and east, it’ll drag colder air around and the rain will switch over to snow showers on Sunday with some light accumulation, which will make for some isolated slick roadways on Sunday. It will be breezy and much colder on Sunday.

Temps climb once again on the final day of the year, into the lower 50s then temps fall into the upper 30s by Saturday late afternoon.

Sunday snowfall.

So far, Cleveland has secured the 6th spot on the warmest December on record list.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

More frequent cold periods the first half of January. This colder pattern deepens as we go into January and will increase our opportunity of seeing snowy intervals.

Why was December so warm: The answer lies in the northern Pacific. HUGE dominant ridge of high pressure developed in early December. This is a reflection of the La Nina state which we highlighted in the winter outlook back in October. Look at November below and compare to December. I highlighted the ridge on the left side and the temperatures vs normal on the right (colder areas circled)

December recap:

Quick update comparing this year’s seasonal snow through December 31 over the last 10 years: