Weather: Warm and humid; Air Quality Alert in effect

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Summit, and Medina through midnight Friday night. Drive less, gas up after sunset, and wait to mow when possible. Those in sensitive groups and have breathing difficulties should limit their time outdoors.

Humidity will start ramping up this weekend. A slim chance for a shower to arrive late Sunday into early next week.

If this 8-day forecast comes to fruition, this could end up being the 7th warmest 7-day stretch in May in almost 80 years!

While the rain we received 10-14 days ago helped the pre-existing drought conditions, a large part of northern Ohio seeing conditions drying out again. Look for these dry areas to expand over the next 2+ weeks

Best chances of rain: Monday and Wednesday next week.