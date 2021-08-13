Weather: Uncomfortably humid, storms beginning this afternoon

The weekend is almost upon us, and so are cooler, less humid conditions going into Saturday and Sunday!

High temps on Friday should make it into the lower 80s (at least) as humidity levels will still be uncomfortably high. Front finally sweeps through this evening. ONE final line of rain/storms will develop after 4 p.m. and continues into the mid-evening. Coverage will be 70%.

Biggest threat being locally heavy rainfall. Some could reach severe limits due to damaging wind (60+mph) and hail. Download the FOX8 weather app and check the radar for current storm positions/intensity. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

BIG drop in humidity Saturday.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST

Look at the difference between the 2 weeks before this week. Over almost 2 weeks only a few locations (maybe 10% of northern Ohio) saw ~1″ of rain (most occurred on August 1). Compared this to the last 4 days where most of the area (~80%) saw MORE than 1″ with local amounts above 3″!

A brief “cool down” coming this weekend