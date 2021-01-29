Weather to watch: Accumulating snow event for Sunday and Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – While the weekend kicks off with the kind of cold that makes you want to stay inside, go ahead and get those shovels ready for Sunday and Monday.

Everyone in Northeast Ohio should see accumulating snow Sunday and another round on Monday.

Here’s how we expect it to play out:

SUNDAY:

Morning snow

Afternoon rain

Evening snow

Snow is expected to move in around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures will rise above freezing, and we’ll see it turn into rain.

Then they’ll drop again for more snow that will stick around into Monday.

MONDAY:

All snow

Expect to shovel before your morning commute and to drive in it on the way home as well.

Scattered snow will last into Tuesday (Groundhog’s Day).

Despite the continuous snowfall, the estimated totals right now are not like any of the major events we’ve seen so far this winter.

They could change as we get closer to the event, but right now we’re not expecting any accumulations over 5 inches in Northeast Ohio.

