Weather: Temps on downward spiral, scattered lake effect snow this afternoon

Temperatures are on a downward spiral. Once they drop into the 30s this morning, they’ll remain stagnant for the entirety of the day.

Morning leftover showers will make way for scattered lake effect snow showers this afternoon. Little to no accumulation expected….1″ or less by Tuesday AM.

For New Year’s Eve, showers will be around as well as a wintry (potentially) icy mix. On New Year’s Day, we are expecting an icy wintry mix to switch to rain as temps climb into the 40s/near 50.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: