Weather: Taste of spring followed by more winter

(WJW) — A taste of spring President’s Day which makes Monday our “pick” day of the week. Highs soar into the mid-’50s. Get out and enjoy! Spotty showers show up late Monday evening.

Looking ahead, a wave of rain is expected on Tuesday. Flooding is still a concern with many of our area rivers still under a flood warning. More ups and downs!

Another winter storm late week will bring a wintry mix to snow as we wrap the week. Stay tuned for the latest alerts. February sure has been an active month!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST