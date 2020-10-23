Weather: Sunny, warm most of the day; then evening storms as cold front moves through

Temperatures will climb into the 70s again on Friday! Most locations will reach the upper 70’s. Then, there will be a steep temperature drop following a cold front.

A few showers will arrive in our western counties as early as 3 p.m. Friday. A line of storms will develop Friday evening after 4 p.m. There is the chance for strong, gusty winds and small hail as this line rumbles from west to east. we’ll be tracking this closely on Storm Fox radar.

A much cooler weekend is on tap.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WINTER OUTLOOK WILL AIR ON FOX 8 OCTOBER 29TH. WE WILL POST IT ON FOX8.COM

SCOTT’S WORLD OF WEATHER POST GOES INTO DETAIL ON THE DRIVERS OF LAST WINTER’S PATTERN. THIS IS A GREAT RESOURCE FOR STUDENTS STUDYING METEOROLOGY

Thinking snow? Check out this map that shows the average (mean) time when areas across the Lower 48 see the first snowfall.

Average First Snowfall Map

Lake Erie water temperatures over the last 3 years from October to the end of December:

Here’s a look at Cleveland’s October stats:

How cool was September this year? Scott’s complete recap on his weather blog HERE