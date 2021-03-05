Weather: Sunny but cold

It’s cold this morning! Temperatures have dipped into the upper teens in some backyards. Wind chills definitely in the teens for everyone. Sun up at 6:55AM with sunshine galore throughout the day. Highs in the low/mid 30’s with wind chills in the 20’s. Sunglasses and winter coats needed!

A few snow flurries are possible in the overnight hours and Saturday morning but no accumulation is expected. The colder, below-average temperatures stick around into the weekend. There is a slight chance of lake-induced snow showers Saturday night, otherwise, mostly quiet days will be upon us with sunshine.

We’re warming up to near 60° by midweek next week (PER SCOTT’S LONG-RANGE OUTLOOK ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 24TH). Spring tease! Next chance of rain showers, Wednesday night.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

March is the month where we see the MOST day-to-day changes/ranges in temperature of at least 20 degrees.

Southern jet stream is becoming stronger over the next 10-14 days.

This will do TWO THINGS: Increase the average temperatures (BRIEF periods of warmth) and increase the strength of storm systems/higher rain potential.

Temperatures next week climb. There will be interruptions in the milder air from time to time. More on this later this week

We’ll continue to thaw and melt off our snowpack. Lake Erie ice coverage is now down to 38%! Forecast ice coverage will be dropping to 33% by Sunday! Here’s an animation showing the ice coverage evolution from February 21 to March 2nd.