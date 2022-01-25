Weather: Spotty snow and cold, followed by lake effect flakes tonight

(WJW) — An additional inch this morning possible where bands persist, otherwise a few flurries. Breaks of sunshine today with temperatures barely above 20.

Local lake effect will start up again this evening/tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 5-10 degree range. Plenty of open water over Lake Erie so super-fluffy accumulations will start this evening and continue tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will not get out of the teens Wednesday. Bundle up and stay warm! Outside of our snowbelt communities temperatures may take a dive into the sub-zero territory again.

Another round of widespread snow with the third clipper of the week arrives on Friday with general accumulations

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST

The arctic air mass is in play through next week. This also means multiple opportunities for clipper light snow and lake effect snow!