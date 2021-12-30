Weather: Spotty showers with a few flakes possible

(WJW) — Our next system will move in with some scattered showers Thursday.

A few snowflakes could mix in early. Throughout the day, spotty light showers, pockets of drizzle and plenty of clouds will be present. Temps once again will be in the lower 40’s. We’re stuck in this dreary pattern as we wrap up 2021.

Widespread rain Saturday with some light snow Sunday.

Temps climb once again on the final day of the year, into the lower 50s. So far, Cleveland has secured the 6th spot on the warmest December on record list.

Ready for the cold? Changes in the New Year. Trending colder and finally the chance for some accumulating snow!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

Temperatures above normal throughout the week then COLD returns!

This colder pattern deepens as we go into January and will increase our opportunity of seeing snowy intervals:

Quick update comparing this year’s seasonal snow through December over the last 10 years: