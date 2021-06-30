Weather: Slight chance of severe storms

Very warm & humid conditions continue along with a stalled front to the west. Locally heavy rainfall – according to doppler radar estimates over 4″ in some locales – have occurred and could continue through late-week.

Here are the maps in motion as the cold front slowly sinks toward northeast Ohio.

Here’s a look at precipitation potential over the next several days taking us into the holiday weekend and beyond.

Officially we hit our first 90-degree temperature Monday. The last time we hit 90 degrees (before Monday and Tuesday) was back on August 27th, 2020. Meanwhile, the heat index or Feels-Like temp was between 95-98°+ in many places Tuesday as actual highs soared into the 90s for the second day in a row.

Front finally moves through Thursday. Highest storm coverage Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler more comfy air returns for the upcoming, 4th of July weekend. Even though the cooler air will move in, the threat of showers is still there for the holiday weekend albeit small.

Eventually the “Bermuda” High breaks down allowing for a cold front to move across the Great Lakes cooling down temperatures into the 70s. Small chance for a shower both days. Pattern is strongly suggesting that more sustained heat will develop by the second week of July!