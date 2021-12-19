Weather should be cooperative for Browns game and beyond this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — High pressure is settling over the area for an extended period, keeping us merry and bright for the holiday week that’s ahead.

Clouds are expected to break for some sunshine Monday even as temperatures rise into the lower and middle 40s. The weather should be cooperative for the Browns game at 5 p.m.

Maps in motion tell the story of our quiet weather pattern for several days.

Christmas week: High temperatures generally in the 40s. Overall, the weather looks quiet which is great news. Winter arrives (astronomically speaking) on Tuesday at 10:58 a.m.

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop in the evening and could mix with snow briefly at times overnight before winding down Christmas morning.

Here’s a look at the 8-day forecast: