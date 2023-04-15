(WJW) — An Air Quality Alert is still in place until Saturday at midnight.

If you suffer from any breathing difficulties, please monitor and limit your outdoor activity, especially during the heat of the day.

It’s not as warm this weekend but still really nice! It’s a mostly quiet Saturday with a few isolated showers developing throughout the day.

Sunday will start off sunny and dry. A line of showers and a few thunderstorms will move in Sunday evening.

Still plenty of outdoor time to be had this weekend with highs in the upper 70s.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area under a Marginal Risk from 2-8 p.m. This is the lowest “tier” of severe weather with the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm with gusty conditions and small hail.

Following the rain, colder next week! It’ll be brief, but definitely noticeable! Maybe even some snowflakes mixing in Monday into Tuesday morning.

WEATHER WHIPLASH! Near 80 this weekend to mid-40s by Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring:

Stay with Fox8.com for the latest Northeast Ohio forecast.