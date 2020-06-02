Weather: Scattered rain, then sunny and warmer

1  of  3
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three distinct systems will affect our area through Friday.

#1: warm front overnight Monday. Overnight rain/storms between 1am and 8am Tuesday. Highest coverage east/northeast.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

We will be closely watching the Gulf Of Mexico/Central America for tropical development. One long range projection slooowly moves the remnants of this tropical system to the gulf coast and eventually into mainland US in another week. This could impact our weather next week.

Loop courtesy: Weathernerds

Here’s a recap of the month of May.

A look at the month of June…

