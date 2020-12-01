CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – When the weather isn’t causing major problems, a fresh coat of snow is quite picturesque in Northeast Ohio.
Of course, snowfall can vary from neighborhood to neighborhood.
We want to know what you’re seeing.
Send us a photo by clicking ‘Submit your photo’ below or email us at tips@fox8.com.
LATEST HEADLINES AT FOX8.COM:
- Weather photos: What you’re seeing in your neighborhood
- Seen on TV: 12/1/20
- LIVE Blog: First big snow of the season causes problems in Northeast Ohio
- Thousands lose power in Northeast Ohio’s first winter storm of the season
- Winter Storm Warning: First round of snow coming down with heavy winds; lake effect kicks up next