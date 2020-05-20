Weather: Partly sunny and drier

(WJW) — A couple of showers may dot the landscape heading into Wednesday, but we’re hoping to retire any showery weather as we approach the holiday weekend.

Here’s a look at the maps showing meandering low pressure pulling away from Ohio.

Maps In Motion

Memorial Day weekend is showing signs of remaining mostly dry (20% chance of popcorn variety t-storm will be possible) along with summer-like temperatures. That being said, stay tuned because the latest weather pattern has been tough to nail down more than a few days in advance.

The driest air over the next 24 hours is actually over the NE counties of the Buckeye State.

Wind/Moisture Futurecast

The official hurricane season does not begin until June 1st, but as you can see below it’s not complete out of the question to have an early-season tropical storm, or even hurricane for that matter.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: