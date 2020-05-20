Weather: Partly sunny and drier

(WJW) — A couple of showers may dot the landscape heading into Wednesday, but we’re hoping to retire any showery weather as we approach the holiday weekend.
Here’s a look at the maps showing meandering low pressure pulling away from Ohio.
Memorial Day weekend is showing signs of remaining mostly dry (20% chance of popcorn variety t-storm will be possible) along with summer-like temperatures. That being said, stay tuned because the latest weather pattern has been tough to nail down more than a few days in advance.
The driest air over the next 24 hours is actually over the NE counties of the Buckeye State.
The official hurricane season does not begin until June 1st, but as you can see below it’s not complete out of the question to have an early-season tropical storm, or even hurricane for that matter.
