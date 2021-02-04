Weather: Next storm system approaching with snow, rain mix changing over to snow

Our next storm system will approach NE Ohio late Thursday with snow/mix/rain initially changing to scattered snow before exiting early Friday.

Maps in motion illustrate how the storm system assembles as low pressure works its way into the Buckeye State from the west southwest.

Maps in Motion

Here’s a look at forecast for a light amount of snow that may accumulate Thursday evening/night.

Cold air comes in two phases. The first Friday through Sunday. The second will be mid-week next week. We are delaying the onset of the bitterly cold air a few days as the jet stream is shifting further north allowing the southern (which has been very active since December) to gain some influence. This also means that (per the long range outlook from January 28th on Scott’s Twitter page) another storm system seems to be developing around Valentine’s Day!

Winds Aloft

Wind chills by the middle of next week will be well below zero! The coldest of these arctic-like days may be postponed a day or two. (Scott talked about this possibility on Twitter earlier in the week). We’ll keep you posted.

Last time we had sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was 2 years ago on February 1, 2019!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: