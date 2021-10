The gorgeous weather continues!

What time of year do we typically see perfect weather more frequently (meaning 65-80 degrees with no rainfall)? The answer: Beginning of June and mid-September.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Ready to leaf peep! It’s coming in the next few weeks.

Temperatures throughout September have been near normal.

The next 10+ days will feature temperatures that are “fall-like”. Small warmups (the mid-70s) with little sign of cold.