Weather: Mostly sunny, cool and dry

This is the last full weekend of winter! Spring officially arrives next Saturday. That has to be a tell-tale sign of a warmer temperature regime, right? Hmmmm…..maybe.

Cold, Canadian air is filtering in this weekend. High temperatures will be in the 40’s. Coats will be making a comeback. Some areas did not make it out of the ’30s with the wind blowing off the lake.

Daylight saving time began at 2 a.m. It’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Our next chance of rain will be late Monday evening and possibly a mix Monday night. Then, the 50s briefly return. St. Patrick’s Day is looking good ‘luckily’!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: