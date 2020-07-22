Weather: Morning showers, storms for the commute; then evening pop-ups

(WJW) — A line of rain and thunder has arrived.

There is likely going to be a midday lull before more scattered showers and storms fire up along a cold front. There is a very slim chance of a strong to severe storm during this time.

Wednesday is the best chance for a widespread rainfall. Hope you get some rain! Most communities in Northeast Ohio are abnormally dry with a 2-4″ deficit for the season and climbing.

More ‘Dog Days’ return later this weekend!

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Lake Erie water temperatures are running around 3 degrees above normal. This is significant. Here is a graph that show the water temperature over the last 3 summer from June 1 to July 16th: Notice the spike in warmth over the last 2 weeks (yellow box).