Weather: Mild and breezy with showers

(WJW) — Rain will soak us through the morning and early afternoon. Highs will still be mild.

After a 58 degree high on Friday, low to mid 50s is nothing to scoff at halfway into the month of December here in Cleveland. Here’s a look at futurecast.

Futurecast

A few hit or miss rain showers as we wrap up Saturday. The rain will be light, so less than 0.25″ anticipated.

A cold front swings through Saturday night and temps will fall into the 30’s Sunday. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix to snow showers before 10 AM Sunday, otherwise cloudy and cold.

Maps in Motion

Temperature Futurecast

How about our Browns?!! Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens!!! It’ll be a cold night with temperatures hovering around freezing during the game.

The week ahead has more of a December feel with temperatures a touch below average. The next system moves in on Wednesday. This time we’re cold enough for a wintry mix to snow showers.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: