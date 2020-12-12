Weather: Mild and breezy with showers

(WJW) — Rain will soak us through the morning and early afternoon. Highs will still be mild.
After a 58 degree high on Friday, low to mid 50s is nothing to scoff at halfway into the month of December here in Cleveland. Here’s a look at futurecast.
A few hit or miss rain showers as we wrap up Saturday. The rain will be light, so less than 0.25″ anticipated.
A cold front swings through Saturday night and temps will fall into the 30’s Sunday. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix to snow showers before 10 AM Sunday, otherwise cloudy and cold.
How about our Browns?!! Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens!!! It’ll be a cold night with temperatures hovering around freezing during the game.
The week ahead has more of a December feel with temperatures a touch below average. The next system moves in on Wednesday. This time we’re cold enough for a wintry mix to snow showers.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: