Weather: Mild and breezy start, chance of a stray shower

Starting off mild and breezy this morning. Temperatures in the mid and upper 50’s. A fair sky to start then clouds get thrown into the mix as a front moves through. The front will come through dry, but bring gusty winds. We could gust up to near 40MPH at times.

A brief lake shower can’t be ruled out later this evening and overnight. Sunshine returns tomorrow, a bit cooler with highs in the low 60’s. Check out the weekend! Hello Saturday! Mid 70s! That’s your pick day, however Sunday not looking too bad either! Enjoy, rain returns next week.

Remnants of Hurricane Delta show signs of affecting us with the northern fringe of the cloud deck as early as Saturday night/Sunday. That being said, we are still hanging tough with a dry forecast through the weekend!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

The milder trend should continue early next week…

cooler temps mid/end of next week (October 15-18)

Here’s a look at Cleveland’s October stats: