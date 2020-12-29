Weather: Leftover flurries, brighter skies

Countdown to 2021…

A few leftover flurries will make way for brighter skies on this Tuesday. Grab those sunglasses! Hooray!

A few snow showers along a warm front will swing by tonight dropping a quick coating to 1/2″ by dawn Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a milder yet rainy day.

For New Year’s Eve, a few morning snow showers south will lend way to a dry day overall. On New Year’s Day, we are expecting a morning icy/wintry mix to switch to rain as temps climb ~50F..

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Scott has a new blog post that gives our snowfall history between Thanksgiving and Christmas week!

December is thought of as a COLD month. But is it really? Look at the number of days with high temps at/under 35 degrees. The average is only 12 days of the 31.

Here is the entire Lake Erie ice coverage history for December: