Weather: Gusty winds early, temperatures take a dive

Watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces into Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the upper 20’s. Winds are gusty early.

New Year’s Eve will be a dry, cloudy day overall. Seasonable temps are likely with highs in the low 30’s.

All is quiet as the ball drops but several hours later it could get slick. Freezing rain on tap between 10am and 2pm on New Year’s Day mainly across the western corners of the area. Temps rise into the mid 40s with widespread rain in the afternoon. Stay tuned for the latest forecast. Here is the latest maps in motion animation showing the storm system headed our way for the new year.

Maps in Motion

The first weekend of 2021 looks fairly quiet with a little wintry mix of rain and snow, but any precip that falls is expected to be light.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast