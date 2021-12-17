Weather: Dry and sunny with cooler temps

Dry and sunny conditions will kick off Friday. Highs are heading back into the low 40’s. Showers will overspread NE Ohio again Friday night and continue as a chilly rain on Saturday.

Showers approach from the south. Spotty showers possible this evening in our southern communities becoming more widespread after midnight.

MAPS IN MOTION

The highest chances for rain will be early Saturday morning. Showers taper late afternoon into the evening.

POPS FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS

Christmas week: Temperatures will be dipping into the 30s. Overall, the weather looks quiet though. A few lake effect snow showers and flurries possible at the end of the week.

We are watching some changes around Christmas weekend that signal a shift away from mild temperatures to more consistent cold. This pattern of more consistent cold looks to continue into the first week of January!

Quick update comparing this year’s seasonal snow through December 10 over the last 10 years: