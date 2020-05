(WJW) — Monday is starting out cool and raw with a chance of some flurries mixed with rain in areas.

But conditions are expected to improve and a gradual rise in the mercury department is expected this week.

Time to plant…Wednesday is your day gardeners! There’s even a couple 70°+ high temps in the 8-Day! However, it’ll come with a price… unsettled… several chances for rain!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: