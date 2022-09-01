CLEVELAND (WJW) – Today is the first day of September. Here is a look at September climate numbers:

Another great day today, just a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Staying quiet with plenty of sunshine through the day. Not as breezy with winds 5-10 mph out of the north.

Humidity will stay low then start to increase Friday and especially Saturday.

High clouds Friday and Saturday. Super-small chance for a storm Saturday and Sunday mainly south.

No extreme heat the rest of the week.

Small chance for a shower late Sunday.