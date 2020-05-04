Weather: Big cool-down arrives with below-average temps

Big changes starting tomorrow. Temps will cool down this week as they hang out in the 50s. That’s 10-15 degrees below average! (Normal as of 5/3 is 66° in Cleveland)

Patchy frost possible possible a couple nights this week, no hard freeze anticipated. Here’s a look at the last freeze average dates across Northeast Ohio.

Mother’s Day Forecast: Cool, but dry.

There are no signs of long stretches of warmth through the middle of May!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Why was April so cool for the most part? The answer seems to be in the tropical Pacific. The MJO (google “MJO climate”) has been a phase that connects well with cooler temperatures across the US. The pressure patterns across North America have been locked in. The North Atlantic “block” which wasn’t present in winter has developed as the Polar Vortex over the North Pole weakens. All of these components have played a role in the “cool” April.

See Scott’s World of Weather blog for a complete recap.

Happy May Day! Below is look at the month of May historically along with the years where we didn’t see our first 80 degree day until after May 15th.