Weather: Another warm week but with less humidity

We’ll kick off the work week ‘sunny style’! Monday is going to be sunny and warm but with less humidity!

Another front will be affecting us on Wednesday. This one will bring a brief respite from the heat. Wednesday is the best chance for a widespread rainfall.

Here's our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

How often do we see heat indices above 100 degrees? Here is the history.

Lake Erie water temperatures are running around 3 degrees above normal. This is significant. Here is a graph that show the water temperature over the last 3 summer from June 1 to July 16th: Notice the spike in warmth over the last 2 weeks (yellow box).

