CLEVELAND (WJW) – A winter storm watch has been issued for part of northeast Ohio. Right now it includes Ashtabula Inland County and Ashtabula Lakeshore County. According to the National Weather Service, heavy lake-effect snow is possible with an excess of 7 inches of snow in those areas. The winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

While the winter storm watch does not go into effect until Wednesday evening, some areas can expect snow Tuesday evening as well. National Weather Services predicting more counties could be added as we get closer to the winter weather event. Stay with FOX 8 Weather for updates.

Our next winter system moves in later today. Showers are expected to move in during the evening with more rain into a wintry mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Dry periods early Wednesday before Lake effect snow sets up Wednesday into Thursday with our main snowbelt regions expecting 2-4″, with most of us will see a trace at most.

Dry breaks early Wednesday then lake effect snow mainly east with a west wind. Accumulations will be light south. Several inches Cleveland, northern Medina, Summit and Portage Counties

Wednesday afternoon through Thursday early afternoon snowfall from Lake Effect.

Adjustments WILL BE MADE! Higher amounts in the regions below.

Well below-normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Look how the temperatures change (red above normal, blue below normal) from west to east later this week/weekend.

This animation shows the COLD continuing into early Thanksgiving week. Temperatures look to moderate around Thanksgiving!