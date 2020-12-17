Weapons charges dismissed against Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr.

(In the video player above, watch our story on a confrontation Kevin Porter Jr. had with Cleveland police and security guards)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Charges were dismissed against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr.

Attorney Alex Spiro told the the FOX 8 I-Team a Mahoning County grand jury chose not to indict Porter on a felony weapons charge Thursday afternoon.

Porter was arrested Nov. 15 with a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after he crashed the vehicle he was driving in Mahoning County. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found a loaded handgun and a small amount of suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

Spiro said the gun belonged to Porter’s mother, who has a CCW license, and Porter did not know the weapon was in the vehicle.

Spiro added this is why, “One should never rush to judgment.”

Misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and driving without a license were dismissed earlier this month.

