Weak ice warning on Lake Erie

Editor’s Note: The video above is of a recent ice rescue on Lake Erie.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding people to stay off the ice on the Great Lakes.

This is especially for Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, and the Finger Lakes.

There have been multiple accidents on the lakes, the Coast Guard reports because the ice is so weak.

They report the ice thickness is far below the seasonal average.

“Never assume the ice is safe,” they write in a press release.

Hypothermia is the biggest danger after falling through the ice, they say, even if you manage to get out immediately.