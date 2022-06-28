CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Hundreds of people packed the Cuyahoga Falls Pavilion and Amphitheater during a rally in support of reproductive rights Tuesday night.

The crowd chanted in outrage at the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We won’t go back. I’ve had a health situation where I had to have an abortion to save me,” said protestor Randy Muln.

“It’s not my first rodeo. I will be 75 in October and I fought for this. I can’t believe I am fighting for my granddaughter’s rights,” said protestor Lori Jensen.

The Rally for Reproductive Justice is the latest in dozens of protests and celebratory demonstrations that have been happening across the state.

“I don’t think it’s right for men to decide what should happen to a woman’s body. God gave it to her, He didn’t give it to him,” said protestor Mike Muln.

While it is up to each state, Ohio went further than most, making abortion illegal once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Meanwhile speakers called on those in attendance to contact legislators to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.