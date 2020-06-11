‘We will be back’ Sandusky State Theatre says after storms cause extensive damage to historic building

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – “All that matters now is where I go from here.”

That quote from the movie Finding Neverland is the message from the City of Sandusky Thursday morning after severe storms caused the partial collapse of the historic Sandusky State Theatre.

"All that matters now is where I go from here." – Finding Neverland#SanduskyStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/odWvDPGYDQ — City of Sandusky (@cityofsandusky) June 11, 2020

The theater was not open when storms hit. It had been closed due to the coronavirus.

The City tweeted the quote with a picture of the “Greetings from Sandusky” postcard-esque mural on the side of the theater.

You can see piles of bricks and pieces of the roof torn off.

The City of Sandusky said the damage is “extensive” and has asked people to avoid downtown.

The State Theatre suffered extensive damage from the storm tonight. Our city crews are on the scene to secure the area & begin cleaning the debris. Please continue to avoid downtown. pic.twitter.com/TWlBWyIQ07 — City of Sandusky (@cityofsandusky) June 11, 2020

“It’s an historic landmark in Sandusky and having the experience of bringing live entertainment into downtown was something that I enjoyed,” Arica Pfirsh told FOX 8.

She says she’s worked at the theater for six years and said she hoped to retire there.

The theater has been open since 1928.

Theater staff tell us the chandelier that hangs as a centerpiece is still intact.

They plan to rebuild.

In a Facebook post from the theater they wrote, “The sun set on our beautiful theater tonight. While it’s tragic, we will be back and we can’t wait until the day we can welcome you all back.”

They also thanked the City for its response to the storms.

“We will be back,” the theatre tweeted.

Thank you to @cityofsandusky for the amazing response tonight. We love this city and can’t wait to help build the next chapter. We will be back. — SanduskyStateTheatre (@SanduskyState) June 11, 2020

The National Weather Service has not said what caused the damage.

NWS should have new information on that Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported in the storms.

