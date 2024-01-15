(WJW) – The Cleveland Browns finished the regular season with an 11-6 record and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

But Saturday’s loss was brutal.

The Browns suffered their worst playoff loss since 1968, when the Baltimore Colts defeated them 34-0.

“Like we have overcome so much, why can’t we just keep overcoming right?” LB Anthony Walker Jr. said after the game.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who turns 39 this week, had interceptions returned for touchdowns, while rookie CJ Stroud looked calm and cool under pressure in his first playoff appearance.

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 13: Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) helicopters over the top of Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) at the end of a rushing play during the AFC Wild Card game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We were shocked that the number 1 defense didn’t look anything like the number 1 defense,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt shared on FOX 8 Monday morning.

“Houston seemed to be a step faster. They tackled better. We turned the ball over 2 times,” he added.

The Texans closed out the Browns 45-14. The Browns did not score a single point in the second half. The Browns defense didn’t score a sack or force a turnover.

“They just beat us in the trenches,” Pruitt said about the matchup.

The Browns had been favored to win.

Defensive star Myles Garrett said Saturday was the worst loss of his career and planned to use it to motivate him to get better.

Other players won’t get another chance next season.

“It stinks the way that it ends, but I had a lot of fun, and I’m grateful for the time that we had,” Flacco said after the loss.

Flacco was signed to a one-year deal with the Browns that ended with the season on Saturday. Pruitt thinks we haven’t seen the last of him, although it may not be with the Browns.

“I’m sure Flacco don’t want to close the door on the game like this of his career,” Pruitt said.

“He found out what we know. We got great fans,” Pruitt added.

Next season, Deshaun Watson is expected to return as quarterback.

The shoulder injury that ended his season kept him on the sidelines to watch as his old team beat his new team in the playoffs on Saturday.

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before kickoff against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

But the Browns believe the best is yet to come from Watson.

Which fans hope is true, as the quarterback has 3 years left on his guaranteed $230 million contract.

“We all know what he’s capable of and we’re excited about the future,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday.

The Browns play eight home games next season and nine road games.

The full schedule will likely be released in the spring.