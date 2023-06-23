[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — More than 1,300 signatures were collected by a passionate group of residents who oppose a new law that would create a new interchange on Interstate 71 between Strongsville and Brunswick, likely on the residential Boston Road.

“The voices of the people impacted by the proposed interchange at Boston Road were not heard,” the letter addressed to Gov. Mike DeWine states.

Earlier this year, the governor signed House Bill 23, the state’s transportation budget, into law, approving the project. State Rep. Thomas Patton, a Republican representing Strongsville, co-sponsored the bill, citing its benefit for both residents of Strongsville and Brunswick and how it would help solve traffic backup issues.

In March, Patton stated, “Clearly, there’s going to have to be some land and properties taken. That’s eminent domain for the greater good.”

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the city of Strongsville is working on a study for the project, and no additional information is available until the study is finalized.

The letter states residents are hopeful the governor supports a budget amendment repealing the bill proposed by state Sen. Mark Romanchuk, a Democrat representing Brunswick.

“We were blindsided by the result of this secret process, and now, we are facing a nightmare scenario of our homes being destroyed, and the neighborhoods we have loved being forever changed,” the letter signed by residents said.