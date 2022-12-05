RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — It’s easy to use, it’s free and it could save a life.

That’s the message from the Richmond Heights Police Department, as they offer gun locks to the public.

Richmond Heights police Lt. Denise DeBiase, said throughout the holiday season they have about 150 gun locks they’d like to hand out.

“We don’t want any accidents to happen. We want to prevent accidents before they happen and the way that we are doing that is by handing out these gun locks at this time of year,” DeBiase said.

The reason for this push is simple: gun safety is vitally important.

Recently in Stark County, a 3-year-old got ahold of a gun and shot his mom inside the home. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We have had many officers in our area who have responded to a tragic scene where a child has gotten their hands on a gun because they think it’s a toy, and then the tragic thing happens,” said DeBiase.

DeBiase said the bottom line is this: these locks are extremely easy to manage, they take almost no time to put on or take off and can help save a life.

“It’s very important for you to secure your weapon to prevent any kind of tragedy,” DeBiase said.