Editor’s Note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts call 988.

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Police body camera video of Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting has been released. It shows what happened during the incident that took place at a Perkins Township apartment.

Perkins Township police, along with Sandusky police and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene and tried for more than 30 minutes to get the man to put down a knife and voluntarily go to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“We want to help you,” one officer told the man several times.

Another officer also told him they just wanted to get him help.

“Can you at least put the knife on the floor, please,” another officer said.

Officers were sent to the apartment after the man called 911 and then hung up. A dispatcher called him back, and he indicated he wanted to die. The dispatcher tried to put him in touch with a mental health counselor and also sent police to the apartment to check on him.

During the negotiations, the officers agreed to call a family member for the man, but when they went to hand him the phone, a struggle took place. The man was tased and shot once.

He was handcuffed and taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The officer who fired the shot is heard on the body camera video explaining to his supervisor what took place.

“He ended up putting the knife down, grabbed it again, put it down,” the officer said. “And then we were negotiating with him to talk to somebody on the phone and J.P. went to hand him the phone and when he did that J.P. went to grab him and went to tase him. The guy leaned back towards the table and reached so I shot him once.”

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, per the department’s policy, while the matter is being investigated.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. It is not known how long the investigation will take.