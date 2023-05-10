CLEVELAND (WJW) – For the first time, relatives of a missing Cleveland EMS worker are speaking out publicly, pleading for her safe return.

Meanwhile, a $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help investigators find 30-year old Lachelle Jordan and bring her home.

“My name is Joseph Jordan and I’m here to find my daughter. I want to find her alive and I want to find her well,” said Lachelle’s father as he addressed a group at a vigil.

Relatives, friends, community activists and fellow EMS workers gathered on Fairport Avenue in Cleveland Wednesday evening, in front of the home where Lachelle, a mother of two, lives with her sister.

“Lachelle is my fourth daughter out of six. She is a twin, which is probably the hardest thing her sister is going through right now. They have been together for their whole lives,” said her father.

The people attending the vigil are pleading for any information that will bring Lachelle home safely.

She was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday when she went to grab something from her car. Her twin sister reported her missing the next day

“What I need to see is the love for my daughter and that’s what I see happening now,” said her father.

Lachelle, a key witness, was scheduled to appear Monday at a pre-trial for 65-year old Michael Stennett, a suspect in an August 2021 rape case.

Stennett appeared in court Tuesday after he was arrested on a warrant, accused of menacing and stalking Lachelle for months.

“It’s very important that we work together to make sure that we find out what’s going on and where she’s at,” a community activist told the people gathered at the vigil.

In January, Lachelle, who hit the streets as a Cleveland EMS worker in February, received a court protection order against Stennett, claiming he was intimidating her.

The order claimed that Stennett would linger outside her house, even showing up at her job on emergency scenes multiple times.

Although police towed away three of Stennett’s cars, they say right now, they are not connecting him to Lachelle’s disappearance.

“As a father, I want to say, if you have my daughter, give her back to me. That would take away the hurt, that would take away the pain, that would take away the sorrow,” said her father.

Crimestoppers is offering the $5,000 reward for information that brings Lachelle home safely.

“Our family wants our daughter, our sister, our mother. We want her home, that’s what we want. We want her home,” Joseph Jordan told the crowd.

Stennett is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Lachelle’s father says he supports the Cleveland police and their investigation. Joseph Jordan says he understands a lot of information is being withheld because investigators do not want to jeopardize the case.