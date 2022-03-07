‘We thought he was a cop’: Victims caught in middle of violent rampage in Mansfield tell story

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Bond was set at $1 million for a man charged with leading police on a chase through multiple counties involving stolen vehicles, including a patrol cruiser.

Jeremy Reynolds was arraigned Monday in Mansfield Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday morning. He is facing charges of failure to comply with a police order and theft.

Additional charges could be filed soon.

Troopers said they tried to stop Reynolds after he was found driving a stolen SUV in Richland County at about 1 p.m. Sunday. They said Reynolds fled.

Ontario Police Chief Tommy Hill said at about 1:26 p.m. the stolen vehicle became disabled and stopped on Millsboro Road. The suspect and a female passenger remained in the vehicle.

“At that time, officers from the state patrol, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Ontario Police setup a perimeter of the area and alerted area residents to stay inside,” the chief said in anews release.

“Troopers used the PA system to communicate with the suspect until Ontario crisis negotiators arrived moments later to continue communication efforts for a safe resolution. It is believed that at least 2 gun shots were fired from inside the vehicle, however no one was hit. As the vehicle caught fire, the suspect exited wearing a ski mask holding what appeared to be a black handgun to the head of a female hostage while restraining her as a human shield. They walked slowly west on Millsboro Rd towards an empty state patrol car. At that time, Lt. Jimmy Nicholson, a 27 and a half year veteran of the Richland County Sheriff’s office fired and struck the male to protect the hostage. A second shot was fired by Sgt. John Mager, a 24 and a half year veteran of the Ontario Division of Police, which also struck the male as he fled in the now stolen state patrol car with the hostage in the back seat.”

Troopers said Reynolds was not seriously injured.

The pursuit continued onto US 30 at which time the suspect is alleged to have carjacked a minivan just east of state Route 603.

The victims told the I-Team they are still in shock.

“It was just a nightmare. We thought he was a cop at first” said Amy Rosario, who was driving the minivan.

“We went to Mansfield to pick up chairs for my mother. We were one our way home when this happened. I noticed cop lights in my rear view mirror so I started to slow down and get over like you are suppose to do. The next thing I know the cop car cuts me off. I slam on my brakes and within a blink of an eye this guy with a mask on frog-jumped from the road on top of the hood of my car.”

Rosario’s sister, Kimberly Vinson, said the man was screaming and yanked open the driver side door.



“I didn’t know what was happening. I was just shaking,” Vinson said. “He was threatening to kill us. I couldn’t get my seat belt off to help my sister.”

Rosario said the suspect threw her out of the car. Vinson was eventually able to get her seat belt off and jumped out of the van.

The suspect then took off, leaving the victims and his female passenger on the side of the road. Seconds later, officers arrived and took the women to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.



“The incident concluded following a lengthy pursuit through Richland and Ashland County when the vehicle went off the roadway in the area of 2093 County Road 2104 in Ashland County,” Chief Hill said.

Troopers and police were able to arrest the suspect and they recovered the stolen minivan. which is heavily damaged.



“This was our only vehicle,” Vinson said. “We used this to get our children to school, to get to work, to get my mother to doctor appointments. We live paycheck to paycheck. I don’t know what we are going to do. I am just glad we got out alive and we are all all right.”

Family members started a GoFundMe account to help the sisters get a new vehicle. The minivan was the only vehicle the family owned.