‘We need to hear from you’: FBI establishes tipline, reward for information on Cleveland officer’s shooting death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cleveland Division of Police, and Crime Stoppers are looking for information in the shooting death of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz.

Detective Skernivitz was in a car at W. 65th and Storer when his car was shot multiple times around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The detective was taken to the hospital where he died.

Another person, who is not the suspect, was also critically wounded in the shooting.

“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said outside the hospital where Detective Skernivitz passed away.

“We still have an ongoing investigation. We’re still looking for a suspect or suspects in this case,” he continued.

“We’re asking the public’s help. Anyone that heard anything tonight between 9:30 and 10 o’clock, anyone that saw anything, anyone that knows anything, call our homicide unit.”

There are multiple ways to contact investigators with an anonymous tip.

The 24/7 FBI tip line is (216)622-6842.

The FBI says reward money is available.

Do you know who shot Detective James Skernivitz, one of CPD's finest. Shooting occurred last night on city's West side. If you have ANY info please call law enforcement 24/7 tipline at 216-622-6842. Reward money is available for info leading to arrest & conviction — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) September 4, 2020

The Cleveland Division of Police phone number for the homicide department is (216)623-5464.

You can also call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (216)25-CRIME.

“If you have information, we need to hear from you.”