‘We need to find her’: Family and friends plead for safe return of missing woman

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– Family, friends, and the community gathered in the Medina Public Square Tuesday night to pray for 53-year-old Jane Milota, of Medina Township.

“It feels like a part of me has been ripped off, ripped away,” said Dawn Birchenough, her best friend.

Tuesday marks 15 days since Milota went missing.

According to her husband, Warren, Milota was last seen on Aug. 9 after dropping their 26-year-old son, who has autism, at his job at the Westfield Inn. Medina Township police said she never showed up for work at the Arby’s on Route 18 later the same day.

“Jane and I met 22 years ago. We were in a mom group with children with autism,” Birchenough said..

Birchenough said Milota would have never left her son.

“I would never believe she would leave her family, especially her son. It’s very difficult because the only other explanation is someone has her and something has happened to her and we need to find her,” Birchenough said.

Milota grew up in Denmark and investigators even looked into the possibility she may have decided to go overseas. However, the Department of Homeland Security found no evidence of that.

Police said the search for Milota is complicated because she left her cell phone at home, she doesn’t use debit or credit cards, and the OnStar on her brown Buick Enclave is no longer active.

“The uncertainty is hard. The only way for me to get through it is to trust God,” Birchenough said.

Anyone with any information on Milota’s whereabouts are asked to call the Medina Township Police Department at 330-723-5191.