(WJW) – Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers.

Clouds and some showers will hold temperatures down to around 70° (give or take a few degrees.)

The rain chances are small, mainly in the afternoon/evening, and the showers will be relatively short-lived.

Tuesday will be drier, after a morning shower.

The best for rain (the best chance we’ve seen all month) will be late Wednesday and into Thursday.

The rain this week should help, as of the first day of fall, most backyards were at a 2.25″ to 2.50″ rainfall deficit.

So far, this has been the driest September in more than 100 years!

Temperatures will be warming this weekend/early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Fall colors are starting to pop. Here is the progression of colors across Ohio:

We are losing daylight at a rapid rate this time of year.

