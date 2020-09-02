‘We need justice for Ace’: Canton family pleads for answers in 1-year-old’s murder

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – “We need justice for Ace.”

Timeka Torrence is the grandmother of 1-year-old twins Ace and Arcel.

Both boys were shot on July 22.

Ace was killed.

Arcel is still recovering from injuries.



Arcel Lucas hugging pictures of his brother, Ace

“It’s been six weeks. We need some answers,” Torrence told the FOX 8 I-Team.

She says the family is praying for justice.

The boys’ mother, Bria Torrence, says the pain is unimaginable.

She is hoping an arrest can be made soon.

Canton police want people to take another look at surveillance video taken outside the home where the boys were shot.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1645 Clarendon Ave. SW.

Investigators believe one or more of the suspects involved may be from the Chicago area.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If you have information that can help investigators, call 330-489-3144 or text a tip by texting “CANTON” followed by your tip to 847411.