‘We knew something was wrong’: Family of mother of three whose body was found in Ashland wants answers

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – “This was not like her.”

Trisha Kareff says they knew something was wrong right away this week when Tina didn’t show up to take her son to school Tuesday morning.

Tina Goad, 41, is described by her family as a loving mother of three and a grandmother to one.

Tina Goad, Photo courtesy: Trisha Kareff

“The most loving and caring person,” says sister Trisha.

“She could light up any room.”

As the day went on, the family kept calling Tina’s phone.

It was turned off.

Tina lived in Mansfield, but the family learned she had gone to a bar in Ashland with a cousin on Monday night.

Tina Goad, Photo courtesy: Trisha Kareff

Tina’s family called police in Ashland Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier that morning, police had received a phone call from a man who says his 30-year-old family member told him he killed a woman he met at a bar.

“He claims that he was in a bar in Ashland last night…he claims he picked up someone, some lady…that it went south and that he claims he killed her out in the country,” the relative said in a 911 call.

Tina’s body was found Wednesday in Ashland in a wooded area along County Road 1600 near County Road 1095.

Her cause of death has not been released.

The suspect was picked up in Cleveland. He has not been identified or charged.

Tina was getting ready to celebrate her birthday February 6.

Tina Goad, Photo courtesy: Trisha Kareff

Her sister, Trisha, says she’s trying to raise money now for Tina’s funeral and for the care of her three children.

One of her children is disabled, says Trisha.

Tina also worked for REM-Ohio, a company that provides services for people with disabilities to help find them employment and helps them develop skills to gain independence.

Area Director Jim Oliver released a statement to FOX 8.

“We are devastated by the news of Tina’s death. She was incredibly proud of the work she did caring for others and was a much-loved member of the REM family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very difficult time.”

If you can help Tina’s family, they’ve started a GoFundMe account.

You can make a donation here.