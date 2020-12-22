‘We had to do something’: Rep. Tim Ryan hoping for even more stimulus help for Americans in new year

(WJW) — The checks are on the way. Congress passed a $900 billion relief plan which will provide direct payments to struggling Americans.

The new relief bill includes more than $300 billion for small businesses. Those that received a PPP loan the first time around will be eligible to apply again.

People who lost jobs because of the pandemic will receive an extra $300 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits. That is half of what the government provided in the first stimulus bill earlier this year.

Also available in the bill, $25 billion in rental assistance and an extension of the eviction moratorium.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th district, acknowledged, “This package is way too late and not nearly big enough to address the big challenges that we have, that our families have to provide some level of dignity for them, dignity for the small business people. But we had to do something. We had to get something out the door.”

Ryan wishes there was more targeted money for restaurants and more cash to individuals on a monthly basis.

He is looking ahead to what the next Congress will consider in the new year.

“This is not insignificant but it doesn’t quite get to where we need it to be and we’re going to have to revisit this very early next year. But we’re happy to get it out and provide some level of relief.”

